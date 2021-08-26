Why is this magpie swooping season set to be worse?
Experts are predicting that the use of face masks may actually be set to worsen swooping season – classic Covid throwing a spanner in the works! This is because generally, magpies are incredibly clever and recognise human features; especially if you visit or pass through their space often. However, masks of course hinder that view.
How to avoid being swooped
Cyclists, walkers and runners rejoice; it's not time to lock yourself in the house for the entirety of spring just yet. Here are some of the ways you can avoid being swooped by a magpie:
- First and foremost, know your swooping zones, and simply avoid them if you can. Sometimes they will even be signposted by council or government.
- Walk quickly, but don't run, as this will increase their sense of danger.
- Protect your head with a hat, helmet or umbrella.
- Wear glasses or sunglasses to keep your eyes safe.
- Don't turn your back, keep facing toward the magpie or its nest as you move away.
- Don't ride your bike through their territory, instead, dismount and walk.
- Walk by in a group; magpies are more likely to target individuals.