Why is this magpie swooping season set to be worse?

Experts are predicting that the use of face masks may actually be set to worsen swooping season – classic Covid throwing a spanner in the works! This is because generally, magpies are incredibly clever and recognise human features; especially if you visit or pass through their space often. However, masks of course hinder that view.

How to avoid being swooped

Cyclists, walkers and runners rejoice; it's not time to lock yourself in the house for the entirety of spring just yet. Here are some of the ways you can avoid being swooped by a magpie: