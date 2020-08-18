Woolworths

From 26 August, Woolworths customers can score a highly sought-after collectable for every $30 they spend in-store or online.

Due to COVID-19, the launch in Victoria will be delayed until the current lockdown restrictions ease.

Woolworths

The collection features nine Ooshies from each of the four Disney+ universes, totalling 36 Disney+ Ooshies to collect. They include family favourites such as Elsa (Disney’s Frozen), Captain Marvel (Marvel), Woody (Pixar, Toy Story), and the Mandalorian (Star Wars).

Woolworths

Kylie Watson Wheeler, Senior Vice President & Managing Director of The Walt Disney Company, Australia and New Zealand said: “When Disney+ launched in Australia in November last year, it quickly captured the hearts of millions of Australians by bringing together the world’s biggest entertainment brands on one streaming service.”

“We are excited that Aussies can now get their hands on a world exclusive Disney+ Ooshies collection only at Woolworths.”

The Ooshies can be fully recycled in store through TerraCycle, where they will be turned into plastic pellets. The pellets are used to help make outdoor products such as garden beds, decks, fences and benches.

You might also like:

Your old Cabbage Patch doll could be worth thousands

Your old Pyrex could be worth thousands of dollars

Your Harry Potter books could be worth thousands of dollars