After coming under fire in previous years for its plastic Ooshies not being environmentally-friendly, Woolworths have in response, made a conscious effort to use sustainable materials.

There are a total of 40 kits to keep an eye out for the next time you shop and each one is made from at least 80 per cent recycled materials, including old fridges, swimming goggles and luggage handles.

Woolworths has also renewed their partnership with TerraCycle, to allow customers to drop off pre-loved Woolworths Bricks to any store to be recycled and upcycled into park benches and garden beds.

Every time you crack open a little packet, you will be one step closer to building your own replica of a sustainable Woolworths Supermarket featuring solar panels, Free Fruit For Kids baskets, checkout registers, car charging stations, trolleys and much more.

Earlier this year, the supermarket giant launched Discovery Garden, which encouraged shoppers to garden with a variety of seedling starters. This time around, the Bricks collectable is designed to bring families and kids together to learn more about better environmental choices through play.

Rest assured, no matter how you choose to shop, you will be able to pick up a foil packet for every $30 spent, whether it's via Pick Up, Direct to Boot, online home delivery or in-store.

Also, for building block lovers, the new Woolworths Bricks are compatible with other brands like Lego, to allow you to get those creative juices flowing. In addition, customers can also purchase two starter kits including a baseboard and front doors, with the choice of a Basic kit for $6 and a Deluxe kit for $10.

The collection will be made available in stores and online in the coming weeks, with more details to be announced soon.

