New South Wales

Sydney City

You can see jacaranda trees in the Royal Botanic Gardens, plus a few trees around Circular Quay and the Rocks.

Eastern suburbs

Just outside Victoria barracks is Oxford Street where you’ll find some of the most famous jacaranda sights in the suburban backstreets of Paddington. Walk towards the Five Ways in Paddington, then mventure into Woollahra and Double Bay for more purple jacaranda trees.

North shore

Go for a trip towards Lavender Bay on Sydney’s lower north shore to see a purple haze hovering above the streets of Wollstonecraft, Waverton and in Kirribilli’s jacaranda ‘tunnel’ on McDougall Street. While you’re on the north shore, venture west towards Hunters Hill where trees line the streets in a riot of colour, Greenwich and Longueville.

Inner west

If you're keen to get a great snap of the purple blooms, try taking a walk through University of Sydney campus. Also take a stroll through Glebe, Camperdown and Erskineville for more.

Camden

Around an hour’s drive from Sydney is a little suburb called Camden where 39 jacaranda trees were planted in the town centre at some point during the 1920s. Thanks to that, every November the township is blessed with a bounty of purple blossoms.

Grafton

Although a hefty six hour drive from Sydney, every year the city of Grafton hosts the Jacaranda Festival, and this year the festival takes place on October 27 to the 4th of November.

Brisbane

Further north, in Brisbane, you will find jacaranda trees bloom throughout October, and many of the city’s streets are framed by a sea of purple.

The University of Queensland has a spectacular display of purple blooms. New Farm Park, Woolloongabba and the Botanic Gardens are other places you can find fabulous jacaranda trees in Brisbane.

Perth

The jacarandas start to flower in November and peak in December in Perth. Try the suburbs north of the river such as Inglewood and Subiaco, or south of the river, where Applecross has spectacular jacaranda-lined avenues.

Adelaide

The jacaranda season starts in November in Adelaide and you can find the best sights in the suburbs south of the Botanic Gardens such as Millswood, Goodwood and Unley

Melbourne

Although you won’t see any jacaranda trees bloom until December in Melbourne, once they do, the Botanic Gardens and University of Melbourne are awash with them.

You may also like

The essential guide to Australian native plants

The best places to see Western Australia's famous wildflowers

This small Aussie town has become an Instagram tourist attraction