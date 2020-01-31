The best breads to look for

The healthiest breads are those that are dense and heavy with plenty of grains and seeds. Check the food label and ensure that things such as wholegrain, nuts and seeds are at the top of the list. Another top tip is to look for bread with 4g of fibre per serve.

Suggested breads

Wholegrain, wholegrain rye or authentic sourdough are your best choice for a healthy loaf. White bread has very little nutritional value and is best left to occasions such as barbecues.

Getty

Which is the healthiest bread to buy?

Fortunately, consumer advocacy group CHOICE has done the hard work for us and tested 21 loaves of bread from popular supermarkets and identified the one that is best for nutrition and health.

Lawson’s Stone Mill Wholemeal was reported to not only be the healthiest option, but has a great smell, taste, and wholemeal texture.

Lawson's Stone Mill Wholemeal

The best bread for keeping your hunger in check

Rye bread will make you feel fuller for longer as it is a rich source of fibre. Pick the darkest-coloured loaf of rye you can find, as this means it has a higher content of rye flour – which is best.

If you want to lose weight

If losing weight is your goal, the best bread for you is wholegrain. It is low GI and carb-rich, which is great as studies have shown low GI foods can increase body fat loss. Look for a loaf that has a mix of dietary fibres that are good for satiating hunger.

