Care Instructions

To keep your watermelon peperomia happy and thriving there are a few simple rules to follow:

Keep them in a bright room but out of direct sunlight. Do not overwater them, water them just enough to make the soil slightly damp. Fertilise them once or twice a year with light natural fertilizer. You’ll rarely need to repot these guys as they love growing nice and compact.

Plus, watermelon peperomia is non-toxic to cats and dogs.

Troubleshooting

Leaves looking a bit washed out or dull - your plant is sunburnt! Move it out of direct sunlight

Lower leaves drooping - your plant is thirsty. Place it in a small bowl of water and let it drink as much as it needs.

Leaves are going brown at tips - too much water! Put the watering can and leave it be for at least a couple of days.

How to propagate

Once you have one plant it is easy to grow more! Simply snip off a healthy leaf at the bottom of the stem and place it in a vile of water in a sunny position. It will take between 6-8 weeks but soon you’ll start to see white roots appear. When a couple of roots have grown between 3-4cm long plant in soil and enjoy.

Another way to propagate your peperomia is to take a leaf cutting. Cut the leaf in half horizontally and insert cut side down into the soil.

Where to buy

Once a rarity you can now purchase watermelon peperomia from Bunnings or your local hardware. Make sure you don’t pay more than $30 for a large plant as they are growing in trend so are the prices!

