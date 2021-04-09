"Pillowcases should be changed every second day without fail. It’s against your face, and your hair holds more dirt than anywhere else on the body. It’s like a mop," she told news.com.au.

She added: "Most people don’t wash their pillows enough, and it’s really vile."

Can a dirty pillow cause acne breakouts?

According to the experts, yes it can.

"Acne mechanica is any type of acne that is the result of material or objects touching your face,” Dr David E. Bank, director and founder of The Center for Dermatology, Cosmetic & Laser Surgery told The Huffington Post.

"When your pillowcase isn't laundered or changed regularly, a build-up of dirt and oil from the environment as well as your skin and hair touching the pillow is transferred back to your skin. This can clog pores and cause blemishes."

People don’t realise how much dead skin can build up on a pillow, says Shannon.

"It collects old skin cells, which we shed especially when we are asleep. The pillow is a major cause of blackheads," she says.

"Human skin is protein, and lots of nasties live in protein. If you don’t use protectors, that will go into the bedding. And you wouldn’t leave a steak in the middle of the bed, would you?"