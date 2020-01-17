All gin flavours currently retail between £21.99 and £29.99 online, which is roughly AUD$56. Each flavor comes in a sweet little heart-shaped bottle.
Sweet Little Drinks currently only ship their products to Mainland UK, Northern Ireland, Europe, Canada and USA – pretty much everywhere except Asia and Australia – so if you want to get your hands on these babies you’ll need to ask a travelling friend to grab one for you – or use a parcel forwarding service such as ShopMate. By Australia Post or My US. UK shipping is free over £50
Some of the greatest gin varieties that are currently available include:
- Popcorn
- Peanut Butter Jelly
- Marshmallow
- Pancake, maple syrup & bacon
- Granny Smith Apple
- Cream Soda
- Custard Cream
- Cola Cube
- Bubblegum
- And much, much more!
There's even glitter bomb tipples and more nostalgic flavours than you can point a finger at - so let's hope Sweet Little Drinks start delivering to Australia soon!
