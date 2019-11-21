Following the successful launch of ‘Adelaide’ gin in March 2019, the team have unveiled three new city-inspired spirits encapsulate the feel and the well-known Australian cities.

“Like Adelaide Gin, we wanted to create something special, that captures what each of these cities is all about and that is made just for them. Everything, right down to the bottle, has been made with each city in mind,” says Michael.

You can expect fresh citrus flavours encased in a sun- kissed pink, maroon and gold label that embodies the youthfulness and playful nature of the Brisbane. The flavours are bright and bold thanks to the kaffir lime and finger lime, and warm and welcoming with hints of fresh ginger.

Sydney has beautiful art deco architecture, which is captured in the glamorous label design for Sydney gin, incorporating the arc of the Sydney Harbour Bridge with a touch of 1920’s glamour. Expect notes of lemon rind, lime zest and orange peel.

As part of the product’s launch, Sydney Gin will play Secret Santa, encouraging people to nominate a friend, colleague or family member who deserves to receive a delicious bottle of gin this festive season. For the chance to send the gift of Sydney Gin to one of your loved ones this season, people will need to go to the website and fill out the online nomination form. Supply of free bottles is limited so people are encouraged to get in quick. Deliveries will occur throughout December prior to Christmas on specified dates.

“Tell us who in your life deserves a bottle of our newly released gin and why, and we will deliver a Secret Santa present on your behalf during December,” says Michael.

The hero botanical in Perth gin is warming boronia, paired with lemon myrtle which leaves a crisp finish. The gold label references Perth’s gold rush beginnings and everlasting sunshine, while the blue nods to the city’s clear blue skies and beloved ocean.

The flavours in Adelaide Gin are floral in nature, built up using a traditional range of spices including cardamom, juniper, orris, coriander, and nutmeg, as well as the beautiful richness of Kangaroo Island lavender.

Where to buy Australian gins

You can order any one of the gins via the Australian Distilling Co. website, or from your local stockist. A 700ml bottle costs $75, or you can buy a 3-pack of 200ml bottle sample selection.