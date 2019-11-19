While Pimm’s Cups and Gordon’s Pink Gin just scream ‘summer drinks’, the fact is that very few of us take the time to mix our drinks correctly when attending a casual Sunday afternoon barbecue. We’re more likely to grab a beer or a bottle of wine on the go.
WATCH: Did you know wine-infused coffee is now a real thing?
Fortunately, the good folk at Pimm’s and Gordon’s have identified this minor inconvenience and are now producing the classic Pimm’s original No.1 Cup Lemonade and Ginger Ale, and Gordon's Pink Gin and Soda, in pocket-sized 250ml cans.
Pimm's/Gordon's
For the gin-lovers out there, Gordons Premium Pink Gin and Soda delivers a hit of raspberries and strawberries with a dash of bubbly soda.
Pimm’s Original No.1 Cup is a gin-based fruity beverage with notes of caramelised orange and warm spices.
There’s yet to be a confirmation date for availability, so keep your eyes peeled at your local liquor store.
Laura BarryLaura Barry is a writer, bookworm and interior design enthusiast with a love for reporting on all things homes, travel and lifestyle. When not tapping away at her keyboard, Laura can be found making endless cups of tea or perusing the shelves of Sydney’s many bookstores.