There’s nothing more luxurious than updating everyday food to fancier versions. For example, why not bring artisan hand-churned butter to work for your lunchtime sangas? Or maybe you prefer a snack of camembert and crackers at your desk during the day? Whatever your taste -fancy food is made to be eaten and it can brighten up even the dullest day at work.
You can now even buy gin mayo – a nifty condiment cooked up by the folks at Amsterdam seafood restaurant Mossel & Gin. Although originally served with fish and chips, the uses for gin mayo are endless – pop it on burgers, sandwiches, sushi and more!
Gin Mayo
Made with traditional mayonnaise ingredients, the gin-mayo also includes a 5% dash of Bobby’s Dry Gin, giving it an alcohol percentage of 2%.
You can buy this genius invention online via Ginmayo-online.com for just $3.75 per 170ml tube, however there is an order minimum of 48 tubes. An unusual Christmas gift perhaps?
