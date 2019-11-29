Fortunately, the fine folks at the 2019 International Gin Producer of the Year at the 50th Annual International Wine and Spirits Competition in London have identified a clear winner, so wonder no more!

The winner of the international competition is none other than Yarra Valley-based distillers Four Pillars Gin.

Instagram/Four Pillars Gin

“Never in our wildest dreams did we think while we were making test batches back in 2013 that - just shy of six years old - we'd be claiming this title on the world stage!” wrote the Four Pillars Gin in an Instagram post celebrating the win.

“This award is a tribute to every single person who has helped us make, sell, drink and buy our gins. It's an award for our entire business, and every member of our growing gin family here in beautiful Healesville.”

Keen to try this award-winning gin for yourself? Four Pillars are hosting FREE tastings at the distillery all weekend, and you can get free shipping on the Four Pillars Gin website using the code DRINK BETTER GIN.

Plus, with every 700ml bottle purchased from the Four Pillars Gin pop-up store in Myer you'll get a free bar of our Rare Dry Gin Chocolate.

What’s not to love?