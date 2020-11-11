Ingredients
Thick sliced white bread
Pecorino cheese
Margarine
Method
1. Combine equal amounts of margarine with pecorino cheese and mix to create a paste.
2. Spread the mixture on one side of the bread.
3. Cook it in your frying pan on a low to medium heat for about 60 seconds. When it’s golden brown, it’s ready to eat.
Sizzler's closure announcement came after months of store shutting down across the country.
"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that after 35 years it is time to say goodbye. The difficult decision has been made to close all remaining Sizzler Australia restaurants this November," they wrote.
Thanks for the memories!
