After decades of serving up buffet-style food to Aussie families, Sizzler has made the sad announcement that it will be closing its doors on November 15.

While most will remember its dessert bar and mountains of salads, nothing quite topped its cheese toast.

The iconic bread has been a fan-favourite for years with many home chefs trying to replicate the recipe, and some even getting close!



With its closing date nearing, Sizzler has gifted their loyal customers with the official cheese bread recipe as a parting gift.

The recipe has remained the same since its creation more than 40 years ago and it uses 3 very simple and inexpensive ingredients!