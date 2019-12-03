Should you feed your pet leftovers from Christmas dinner?
Which foods are naughty and which are nice for your furbaby.
- by
Laura Barry
Christmas is a season for spending time with family and friends, singing carols, exchanging gifts and eating delicious festive food! And, despite the fact that many of the rich foods typically found in a Christmas spread are bad for our pet’s health, many of us feed our leftovers to our dogs and cats.
While it may be hard to deny your dog a sneaky treat at the Christmas dinner table when they give you the puppy eyes, it may be the best thing for them.
To ensure all pets stay fit and healthy this Christmas PETstock Vet Dr Teresa Priddle has compiled a naughty and nice list for foods that pets can and cannot eat at Christmas.
Getty
The Naughty List
Food that pets CAN NOT eat.
Chocolate
Raisins and grapes
Macadamia nuts
Onions
Under-cooked meat
Pork, bacon & ham
Alcohol
Milk & dairy products
Lollies
The Nice List
Food you pet CAN eat.
Leftover cooked beef or chicken – deboned
Small amounts of fruit such as watermelon, apples, oranges, bananas and blueberries
Be sure to remove all seeds and avoid stone fruits.
Carrot sticks, sweet potato, green beans, cucumber, pumpkin and zucchini
