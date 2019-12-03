WATCH: Do you know how to keep your pet safe this summer?

Christmas is a season for spending time with family and friends, singing carols, exchanging gifts and eating delicious festive food! And, despite the fact that many of the rich foods typically found in a Christmas spread are bad for our pet’s health, many of us feed our leftovers to our dogs and cats.

While it may be hard to deny your dog a sneaky treat at the Christmas dinner table when they give you the puppy eyes, it may be the best thing for them.

To ensure all pets stay fit and healthy this Christmas PETstock Vet Dr Teresa Priddle has compiled a naughty and nice list for foods that pets can and cannot eat at Christmas.