For those who love a little home entertaining, the range includes some wooden salad bowls and serving boards that will come in handy when hosting a dinner party.

Beach accessories

Unfurl a brand new, fluffy beach towel onto the sand on your next beach day. With so many different designs, including check, stripe and logo, there's a towel for even the pickiest family member.

For the kitchen Stay mess free while cooking up a storm in a new soft cotton linen blend apron. Perfect for the home-cook or anyone wanting to get their bake on.

Picnic essentials

Still haven't aced your picnic A-game? No need to fret, the new Seed home range includes sweet gingham picnic blankets, quality wood platters, Verdier cheese knives and chic wood salad servers.

Hand-crafted ceramics

In collaboration with iconic local maker Robert Gordon, who's been making pottery since 1945, comes a modern range of beautiful serving ware and delicate décor, perfect for the home.

Seed Home will be available online and in selected stores from November 1.

