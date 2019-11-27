Well considering that we spend about one-third of our lifetime in bed, it stands to reason that having good quality sheets, pillows and duvets is a necessity.

When it comes to choosing the best bed sheets for you, there are a couple of things you need to think about.

1. Material

Eucalyptus: the most sustainable of the bunch, eucalyptus is not only light on the earth but it is light to touch. Your sheets will be wrinkle-free and they have natural antibacterial properties.

Linen: is a durable fabric that is highly breathable and soft to touch. It does wrinkle easily so don’t forget to make your bed in the morning!

Silk: known for years as the gold standard in luxury bed linen silk is a great natural fibre that is soft to touch and breathes well. Pssst… if you’re after a silky set have a look at our five favourite silk bedding choices.

Cotton: the most popular material in the bedding world, cotton sheets are another great option. Be wary as quality can vary between brands.

Flannel: great for cooler climates flannel sheets will keep you toasty warm in winter. Look for a rating of 170gsm or above.

Bamboo: a welcomed addition to the sheet scene bamboo linen is naturally hypoallergenic and antibacterial as well as soft to touch.

2. Thread Count

Aim for the highest thread count you can afford. the lower the thread count, such as 250, the rougher and lower-quality sheets tend to be. A higher thread count gives a smoother feel and higher quality product.

3. Quality

A set (or two) of good quality sheets is something worth investing in. Before you back at the price remember how much time you spend in bed and how important it is to you.

To find a set that lasts do your research, look at the reviews and once you have chosen your next set wash them regularly and look after them! Here is our comprehensive list of the best sheets in Australia.

1. Bamboo Lyocell Sheet Set

Made from 100% bamboo thread ettitude sheets are a brand that heroes both comfort and sustainability. Available in nine colours and with a confident 30-night sleep trial, it’s no wonder that ettitude is quickly building a strong following.

Vikki: “I love the feel of these sheets. Absolute bliss and so smooth. The colours are gorgeous.”

2. Koala Starter Set

Brand: Koala

Cost: from $140

Shop now

Koala’s sheets and duvet’s use Eucalyptus fibre (also known as TENCEL). TENCEL fibre is relatively new to the scene but is set to take over the sheet market. Not only is it sourced sustainably in Australia it’s naturally hypoallergenic and helps regulate temperatures (aka warm in winter, cool in summer).

Sarah: “The sheets are soft and luxurious to sleep on. Treat yourself and I guarantee you won't regret it.”

3. Flannel Sheet Set

Brand: Bhumi

Cost: from $229

Shop now

Bhumi is on a mission to make the world a better place with their range of deliciously soft sheets that are certified organic and ethically made. Their flannel sheets are a fan favourite and are perfect for a warm sleep on cool nights.

Belinda: “These are by far the best sheets we’ve ever slept in, they are so comfortable and soft, and it’s a bonus that they’re organic too!”

4. Eden Cotton - White

Brand: The Sheet Society

Cost: from $55.00

Shop now

Have a snooze that Snow White would be envious of in The Sheet Society’s Eden cotton set. One of the most affordable bedding sets on our list, they don’t fail to impress with dozens of 5-star reviews. They use an all-natural 100% cotton that gets softer and better with age!

Catherine: “I loved the first set of sheets qs so much that I just received my second set. They are divinely comfortable and have such fabulous deep walls that fit my bed base without any struggle. Can highly recommend.”

5. Rust 100% Flax Linen Sheet Set

Brand: Bed Threads

Cost: from $260

Shop now

Bed Threads want you to have the most luxurious sleep ever… No seriously they do. The use 100% flax linen that softens with age and comes in a spectacular variety of colours. Their flax is grown sustainably in France, they’re 100% carbon neutral and their packaging is plastic-free! Please form an orderly line.

Jennifer: “What I love about Bed Threads is the quality of the linen and the generous size of them. They wash up beautifully and are a joy to sleep in. Highly recommend to anyone who loves linen.”

6. Sky Blue Bamboo Sheet Set

Brand: Ecosa

Cost: from $180

Shop now

Another bamboo sheet set to add to your wish-list. Ecosa doesn’t just do great beds they also have a premium range of bamboo bedding. Their sheet sets are super soft, silk, odour-resistant and anti-bacterial. Get in quick because their stock doesn’t last.

Maddison: “I was really looking forward to getting my new sheet and they met my expectations and gave me so much more! they are super comfortable and breathable to sleep in.”

7. 100% Pure French Linen Sheet Set

Brand: I love linen

Cost: from $305.00

Shop now

Made your bedroom a slice of heaven with a luxurious set of sheets from I love linen. Who you guessed it specialises in linen bedding. Each piece is lovingly hemstitched and stonewashed so you can jump right in to a good night’s sleep. Play with their fun range of colours to create a quirky colour combination.

Amelia: “These are the first linen sheets I have ever bought and I love them. The colour is gorgeous and goes great with our warm grey quilt cover. Temperature-wise, they feel warm, but not as warm as flannelette when you first jump into bed, and you don't have that cold feeling in winter that cotton can have. They're easier to move around in than flannelette, and they come to you super soft and ready to go.”

8. Egyptian Blend Sheet Set

Brand: Sheridan

Cost: from $350

Shop now

Filled with luxury and strength, this Sheridan sheet set is perfect for those after comfort, quality and durability. Yes, they are an investment but they will last the test of time. Plus, they offer The Sheridan Recycling Program where you can return your pre-loved sheets and towels (from any brand) instore which they’ll recycle into new products and they’ll give you 10% off your next purchase.

9. Peony bed linen

Brand: Sheets on the line

Cost: from $399.95

Shop now

Using the highest quality Belgian thread, Sheets on the line know how to craft a sheet set that’s perfect for big dreamers. Their linen is timeless, soft and light from day dot. Not only that it is naturally hypoallergenic, anti-bacterial and stain resistant plus it breathes well and is perfect for hot and cold sleepers.

Amy: “No need for me to break-in these sheets. I had a sound sleep the first time I slept in them. They’re my first from Sheets On The Line and they won’t be the last. They are fabulous!”

10. Tulip fitted sheet

Brand: Castle and things

Cost: from $95

Shop now

Play with colours in your bedroom with Castle and Things fun range of colourful prints. Made from 100% cotton they are soft to touch and look amazing. Keep things interesting and mix and match with your existing bedding.

Make sure you look after your sheets, to help them stay crisp and white try these 12 tips.