While traditionally there’s a lot to consider before taking the leap and investing in a new mattress, including the make, firmness, and delivery, the mattress in a box offers a fuss-free alternative that doesn’t require endless trips to furniture stores.

Instead, they provide easy set-up and a price tag you won't lose sleep over; it’s almost too good to be true. They’ve even become so popular, Kmart got on board and released its own version.

Despite the box-sized delivery, the mattresses come in varying sizes and are typically made of memory foam or latex. They’re vacuum sealed to fit inside and will go from box to bed by expanding in only a matter of minutes.

They say a great night’s sleep is just a mattress away, and if it's time to upgrade, then why not give a mattress in a box a go? We've rounded up Australia's best bed-in-a-box options below.

Koala

If you've heard of a mattress in a box brand before, it's bound to be this one. Since launching its memory foam mattress the brand has gone on to create pillows, sheets, bed bases, and most recently, a furniture range.

The mattress has an open-cell structure which provides airflow and is medium firmness with a removable, washable cover. Ranging in price from $750 to $1,250, this mattress has received over three thousand reviews that average out at 4.5. If that isn't enough to make it a top contender for your next mattress, then perhaps the 10 year warranty or 120-night trial will do it.

This squishy-soft memory foam mattress was designed to support your spine's natural alignment and comes with adjustable firmness, so you can wake up feeling fresh every single morning. The mattress also has pincore holes which gives it built-in air circulation.

Prices range from $799 to $1,499 and once you've made it past the 100-night trial and are fully committed, you might like to pick up some other items from their collection, including a bed base, side table, silk quilt and pillows.

Emma

This German-designed mattress is three layers of natural premium foam and has seven zoned areas for pressure relief and body support. With 22 international awards under its belt, this trendy mattress is a must-try. Prices start from $700 and reach up to $1,200.

Sleeping Duck

Co-founded by an aerospace engineer, Sleeping Duck has combined materials science with aerospace engineering to create an advanced mattress with an anti-gravity surface foam. This innovative addition came about when they discovered a new method of foam manufacturing which allows for finer adjustment of the softness and moveability parameters. The mattress has been crowned Choice's best mattress for three years running and ranges in price from $999 to $1,799.

Eva

This gel memory foam mattress works to regulate temperature with millions of gel beads and the company's very own patented technology. With free next day delivery, 120-night trial and a 12 year warranty, Eva covers all bases. Prices range from $600 to $1,000.

Noa Home

Ever since this Canadian brand joined the Aussie market, they've been getting rave reviews down under. While it sells all kinds of essential furniture including couches, rugs and beds, it's the mattresses that we love. Made with latex, a cooling gel memory foam and pocket springs, this affordable mattress starts at $499 with a maximum of $899, making it the most affordable option on the list.

Hugo

Enjoy a lazy Sunday Netflix binge on this cosy Australian-made mattress. With a mix of natural latex, contouring memory foam and high density support foam, plus free shipping, a three month trial and a 10 year warranty, what's not to like? Prices range from $695 to $1,095.