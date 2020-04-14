Get the project sheet

Download the step-by-step instructions to your coastal backyard makeover

Build a deck

A low deck is a great way to not only create a separate area in your garden that’s a perfect spot for entertaining, but also to cover over an ugly problem spot like a tired old concrete slab.

Build a garden bench

Use an old hardwood sleeper to create a rustic bench that will be a feature in your garden. Keep the theme from your garden makeover going by wrapping rusting steel garden edging around the bottom of the seat.

Create a retreat

Make the most of a mature tree and create a spot for one or two people to relax with a three-piece table setting. It's the perfect spot for two to enjoy a drink or a meal.

