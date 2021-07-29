Image: Chris Warnes / aremediasyndication.com.au

2. You dream of a weatherboard exterior and wraparound decking to enjoy the coastal breeze.

3. You would source a palm for every room if you could.

4. Your find you turn to natural materials for your furniture and homewares pieces.

"Bring the essence of nature into your interior with the same tones and textures for furniture and collectables in materials such as rattan, bamboo, linen, leather, cotton, wicker, jute, hemp, wool and wood," stylist Melissa Penfold told Homes To Love.

5. You use pineapples as a styling tool and your kitchen colour palette consists of bright, ocean blues, natural timbers and sandy neutrals.

6. You would (or already have!) use an oversized shell as a succulent planter, which takes pride of place on your coffee table or sideboard.

8. There's almost always a beach towel and rattan bag featuring in your hallway, and oars rightfully take the place of wall art.

