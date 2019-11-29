South Coast company, Cooks Confectionery, is responsible for the comeback, and has launched a dedicated Facebook page to the popular chocolate bar.

According to the company, the bar is "bigger and better" than ever. The old-time favourite features scorched peanuts in caramelised toffee with a rich chocolate coating.

Cooks Confectionery

The news has made waves on social media, with one fan writing on Old Shops Australia Facebook page, ‘THEY’RE BAAAAACK... look what I bought today – a Scorched Peanut Bar!! I haven’t seen them for approx 40 years. They taste is pretty much as I remember."

“WOW!!! Got mine today!!! They taste soooo good!!” added another fan.

Cooks Confectionery has stated that while they are waiting for distribution to Woolworths and Coles, stockists can be found on its website.

