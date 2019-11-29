"Biscoff is unlike anything you have ever tried before with a unique flavour and a deliciously creamy texture - it’s the spread you never knew you wanted, but won’t be able to live without. Every mouthful tastes as good as the last!" Lotus Biscoff spokesperson, Nick Nairn said.

“Aside from being delicious, Biscoff is also nut-free and vegan-friendly too. It can be enjoyed on toast, as part of your dessert or simply by the spoonful, we won’t judge! Basically, anything goes with Biscoff, and Biscoff goes with anything!”

The European heritage biscuit brand was purposefully designed to be paired with coffee, and the spread has inspired new recipes around the world.

Sydney-based gourmet donut store, Donut Papi, which boasts over 29,000 followers on Instagram, has made a range of different Biscoff-inspired desserts.

Kenneth Rodrigueza from Donut Papi said: "I've been a Lotus Biscoff fan for a long time and would always ask friends that were travelling overseas to bring me back a few jars, but now that it’s available in Australia, it makes it so much easier for me! I’m loving it more than ever and have been having so much fun experimenting with different combinations in our store.”

Donut Papi was also listed as one of the “top sweets and desserts” at the 2019 Sydney Night Noodle Markets, and lists Nigella Lawson as one of its loyal fans.

Rodrigueza added: "We’re absolutely obsessed with Lotus Biscoff and have found that it matches really well with a lot of our classic and Asian-fusion treats. It is a very versatile product that has made its way onto our donuts, cakes and specialty drinks.”

The new spread is available to buy at any Independent or Coles and Woolworths supermarkets and comes in both smooth and crunchy varieties.

