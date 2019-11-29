Last seen on menus in 2012, El Maco fans will be happy to hear that Shaker Fries will make a return to the menu.

The new and improved El Maco range includes:

El Maco: Available in chicken or beef, topped with cheese, tomato and lettuce served with sour cream and El Maco sauce.

Crispy Jalapeno El Maco: Much like the name suggests, this is for those who are craving a spicy kick. It’s the El Maco topped with crispy jalapeno pieces.

El Maco Shaker Fries: Picture McDonald’s iconic french fries dusted with Mexican inspired El Maco seasoning.

Mozzarella Sticks: Made with melty mozzarella cheese, breaded with a golden crust served with a side of El Maco sauce.

The El Maco range will only be available until Sunday 22nd December 2019 at McDonald’s restaurants, via McDelivery and on the mymacca’s app.