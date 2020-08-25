Ponting Wines

Each wine reflects a moment or significant event in the Australian cricketer’s life, such as the Pinnacle McLaren Vale Shiraz, which honours the Ashes, and the Close of Play Langhorne Creek Cabernet Sauvignon, which signifies celebratory drinks in the dressing room at the end of the day.

The Pioneer Chardonnay and the Mowbray Boy Pinot Noir both reflect his childhood days in Tasmania and his formative years at the Mowbray Cricket Club.

Ponting 366 is the “pride of the collection”, a celebration of Ricky’s 168 Tests, 13,378 runs and 41 centuries. Ben has crafted a classically Australian blend of Shiraz and Cabernet from McLaren Vale and Coonawarra grapes.

The wines are available for purchase in 6-packs now at www.pontingwines.com.au

