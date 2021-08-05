Image: Alicia Taylor / aremediasyndication.com.au

2. Humidity above 50%

Dry air makes for dry corks. Levels lower than 50 per cent cause corks to dry out and shrink, allowing damaging air into the wine, creating oxidation and off-odours. Don’t go for conditions that are too damp, though, or you’ll risk mould, which is best reserved for cheese and not your vino.

3. Dark storage area

As with humans, too much exposure to UV light can lead to premature ageing. All light should be avoided, really, but UV in particular: it creates hydrogen sulphide compounds in wine, plus negatively affects the tannins and the colour of your wine.

Image: Kristina Soljo / aremediasyndication.com.au

4. No vibrations

Imperceptible vibrations prematurely deteriorate wine by speeding up chemical reactions and ageing. Slight vibrations are not so bad in the short-term but it’s obviously best not to risk it at all.

5. Airflow

Lack of appropriate ventilation and noticeable changes in the air lead to wine cellars becoming stale and mouldy.

