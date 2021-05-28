Instagram / @succstobeaddicted

These smooth and small plants come in many varieties. There are the ones with hard-to-pronounce names like Echeveria Laui, and then the ones with names that are as cute as their appearance, like Pink Moonstone and Pink Granite.

The top-tier blush succulent has got to be rubrotinctum aurora, which is also dubbed the Jelly Bean plant for its bean-like leaves. Whichever type you get your hands on, they’re sure to make a whimsical addition to your home or garden.

Jelly Bean Succulents Instagram / @pinkplantslover

Though this succulent is stunning on its own, pair it up with the rest of your collection in a gorgeous garden display, or get creative with an easy DIY.

There are plenty of simple projects you can make using succulents, from a festive hanging wreath for the holidays to a hanging art frame for your interiors. Not only will they fit seamlessly into your house or garden, but they're a great way to incorporate more plants into your space.

