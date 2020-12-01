Gather your supplies
- Metal wire wreath frame
- 2-3mm thick jute twine in green (or colour to suit)
- Preserved sheet or fresh moss
- Green florists wire, spool
- Succulents, real or faux
- 6cmH peat pots
- Small pillar candles or tea lights
You’ll also need
Marker pen; scissors: sharp upholstery needle; wire cutters; secateurs; aluminium foil
For you to note
Metal wreath frames come in many configurations. Adapt the following instructions to suit your frame.
Here’s how
Step 1
Mark the wreath frame’s quarter points on the outer ring. Cut two 2.5m lengths of twine. Working with one length fold it in half and securely tie each end to opposite sides of the wreath frame, where marked. Repeat for the second length of twine and second set of marked points.
Step 2
Use an upholstery needle to poke a couple of holes through one side (or base) of a peat pot then use florists wire to attach it to the frame, halfway between the tied twine ends. The idea is to nestle the peat pot between the inner and outer rings of the metal wreath. Repeat this step until all 4 pots are secured to the wreath frame.
Step 3
Working sections at a time, arrange moss around the frame with the green side facing outward.
Step 4
Working your way around the wreath, plant your succulents in the moss bedding.
Step 5
Use florists wire to secure the moss and succulents to your wreath. To do this, start at a point where twine is tied to the wreath frame, then simply wrap the wire spool repeatedly around the wreath until you reach where you began. Allowing a short length for twisting ends together, trim florists wire with wire cutters. Twist ends to secure then conceal the joined ends within the moss.
Step 6
Gathering the twine together, make a slip knot at the top to complete the hanger. Check the wreath is level when hanging. If necessary make any necessary adjustments to the knot. Wrap a little foil around the base and partway up each candle for safety reasons then place each into a peat pot. Your wreath is now ready to be hung.
For more gardening projects, pick up a copy of the latest issue of Better Homes and Gardens magazine in selected newsagents and supermarkets or buy online today!
You may also like
Make your garden enchanted by adding a mermaid tail succulent
Reader project: A gorgeous succulent garden in a $7.50 Kmart tray
Make this stunning succulent Christmas tree using 3 Kmart items