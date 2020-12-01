Gather your supplies

Metal wire wreath frame

2-3mm thick jute twine in green (or colour to suit)

Preserved sheet or fresh moss

Green florists wire, spool

Succulents, real or faux

6cmH peat pots

Small pillar candles or tea lights

You’ll also need

Marker pen; scissors: sharp upholstery needle; wire cutters; secateurs; aluminium foil

For you to note

Metal wreath frames come in many configurations. Adapt the following instructions to suit your frame.

Here’s how

Step 1

Mark the wreath frame’s quarter points on the outer ring. Cut two 2.5m lengths of twine. Working with one length fold it in half and securely tie each end to opposite sides of the wreath frame, where marked. Repeat for the second length of twine and second set of marked points.

Step 2

Use an upholstery needle to poke a couple of holes through one side (or base) of a peat pot then use florists wire to attach it to the frame, halfway between the tied twine ends. The idea is to nestle the peat pot between the inner and outer rings of the metal wreath. Repeat this step until all 4 pots are secured to the wreath frame.

Step 3

Working sections at a time, arrange moss around the frame with the green side facing outward.

Step 4

Working your way around the wreath, plant your succulents in the moss bedding.

Step 5

Use florists wire to secure the moss and succulents to your wreath. To do this, start at a point where twine is tied to the wreath frame, then simply wrap the wire spool repeatedly around the wreath until you reach where you began. Allowing a short length for twisting ends together, trim florists wire with wire cutters. Twist ends to secure then conceal the joined ends within the moss.

Step 6

Gathering the twine together, make a slip knot at the top to complete the hanger. Check the wreath is level when hanging. If necessary make any necessary adjustments to the knot. Wrap a little foil around the base and partway up each candle for safety reasons then place each into a peat pot. Your wreath is now ready to be hung.

The final stunning look!

