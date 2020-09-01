Before: A Kmart tray with soil and a sloth pot Chelsea Somers

After: An eye-catching colourful succulent garden Chelsea Somers

What inspired the project?

I loved the sloth pots but wanted to do more with it than just hang it. Originally, I was really wanting to do a coffee table bowl but when I saw the serving tray at Kmart, I thought it would be a bit different, and it turned out to be the perfect size for what I had in mind. I’d also just got a beautiful new selection of coloured rocks, so I decided this was the perfect project to use them both.

Add some green pebbles Chelsea Somers

Have you worked on any similar projects before?





Yes, I have made a few before using terracotta pots, but not novelty pots like the sloth.



What kind of look were you after?



Something a bit eye-popping that highlighted everything in the bowl.

Add an assortment of succulents in different shapes, colours and sizes Chelsea Somers

Biggest challenges?



The biggest challenge was making sure everything flowed. It’s important to select the right plants so everything complements each other. Also, blending the pebbles for the sky was a bit tricky.

Almost there! Chelsea Somers

How to DIY

Drill holes in tray using a 5mm metal drill bit.

Fill with soil.

Position sloth in the bottom third of the tray.

Add green stones to create the foliage for the tree.

Add plants, start by planting the large ones first then plant the smaller ones around.

Add the brown/beige stones to create the branch, a narrow row either side of the plants.

Add a variety of blue stones for the sky, varying to blend the colours.

All the items needed to create this stunning succulent garden Chelsea Somers

Budget breakdown





Black serving tray: $7.50 from Kmart

Sloth pot: $7.50 from Kmart

Soil: $2 from Bunnings

Coloured pebbles: from $2 at Bunnings

Plants: $30 for Tornado succulents

If you have succulents in your own garden, cut those instead of buying new. It’ll cut your costs by half.

Total cost: Around $50

Finish the scene by adding blue 'sky' pebbles Chelsea Somers

Love Chelsea's sloth garden? Check out her other designs.

