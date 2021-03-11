Gather your supplies

Medium to large picture frame (with back and glass removed)

90 x 11mm pine or similar to make box

9mm plywood sheet for box back

Cage mesh with 25 x 25mm squares

Succulent potting mix

Small succulent plants or established succulent plants from which to take cuttings

Handsaw

Secateurs

Hammer

Tape measure

PVA glue

Nails

Wire cutters

Staple gun with staples

Drill with suitable drill bit

2 eye bolts

Picture wire

Cloth

Hand trowel

Eexterior paint in colour of choice

Paint brush

Pencil

Clear exterior varnish

Misting bottle

Here’s how

Step 1

Gather small succulent plants or cuttings, ensuring minimum 2cm stems.

Step 2

Make a simple timber frame with butt-joint corners to fit to back of picture frame. To do this, measure length and width of the back of the picture frame and cut 4 lengths of pine to size. Glue corners together and fix with nails. Seal using clear exterior varnish and allow to dry. Position constructed timber frame on back of picture frame and nail in place to secure.

Step 2

Step 3

Measure inside area of your picture frame, which now has the timber frame secured to back. Use wire cutters to cut mesh a few centimetres larger all around than the hole. From back, position mesh inside opening and secure with staples onto rear of picture frame.

Step 3

Step 4

Cut plywood to fit back of timber frame to create box and seal using clear exterior varnish. Once dry, nail in place and drill 6 small drainage holes into plywood. Attach 2 eye bolts an equal distance apart to back of picture frame, then secure a length of picture wire between.

Step 5

Turn constructed frame face up and wipe down surface with a cloth. Apply 2 coats of exterior paint, allowing to dry between coats. Once dry, fill box with succulent potting mix, working it through mesh with your fingers and pack it firmly until filled to top of mesh.

Step 5

Step 6

Push pencil through 1 square of wire mesh into soil to make a planting hole. Position stem of succulent cutting into the hole and continue planting this way until entire frame is full. Place larger plants in first, followed by smaller ones.

Step 6

Step 7

Water succulents in with a gentle spray, then leave horizontal for 6-12 weeks to allow roots to form before hanging.

TIP: To water, lay on a flat surface and thoroughly moisten soil. Allow 30 minutes to 1 hour for water to drain, then

rehang on wall.