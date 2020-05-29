His method involves soaking an unsliced loaf in water before popping it in the oven. He claims that this not only rehydrates the bread, it will actually last longer.

Getty

“Take your bread, and run it under a tap, or immerse it completely in water,” he says. “This rehydrates the bread.”

"Then stick it in the oven at 200°C (180°C fan) for a few minutes, and your bread will miraculously be edible once more."

Just be sure that you use unsliced bread, and don’t try this hack more than once on the one loaf of bread.

The clever trick has made waves on social media.

“This is such a good idea. I threw out some bread recently as it went stale, but I won't be doing that again,” said one woman.

“I'm totally trying this!” added another.

Other users said that the hack also works if you heat the bread in the microwave on top of a wet paper towel.

"You can also put it in the oven with a tray of water under it. Works just as good," another added.

