Lego has launched Lego Botanical Collection, a "home decor" style product for adults centred around mindfulness and creativity.

“As adults look for new ways to switch off and relax, we’re delighted to be able to help them seek solace from their busy everyday lives as they immerse themselves in creating these beautiful botanical builds,” says Jamie Berard, Design Lead at the LEGO Group.

Not only will it help with mindfulness, but the collection is an easy way to add some greenery to your home, and you don’t have to worry about watering it.

There are two main products to purchase, a Lego Flower Bouquet which is a colourful 756-piece set where you can create roses, poppies, asters, and daisies. You can also get creative with Lego grass.

The other product is a Lego Bonsai Tree building kit. Appreciate the ancient art and slip into a state of calm while you put this 878-piece set together.

The kit comes with both green leaves and pink petals, so you can swap them around seasonally. The model also comes with a rectangular pot and a stand so you can put it out on display.

The sets include a number of pieces made from plant-based plastic and produced with sustainably-sourced sugarcane.

Pick them both up in Lego stores on online, both retail for $89.99 though sizes differ.

