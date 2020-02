The new toy has made waves on social media.

“If that actually works I'll buy two for my sons and one for my husband,” said one mum on Facebook group Kmart Hacks and Decor.

“Finally, a reason to have a child,” joked another commenter.

“The heavens have answered every parents dream,” chimed in a third.

The vacuum is available in-store and online.

