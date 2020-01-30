Kmart

The February drop of homewares at Kmart includes bedding, furniture, indoor and outdoor décor, dining, kitchen and home storage products – all designed to reflect the effortlessly cool and versatile Australian and New Zealand lifestyles.

Kmart

Expect to find plush textures, modern finishes, elevated fabrics and a sophisticated colour palettes that will have your home looking a million bucks for a tiny fraction of the cost.

Kmart

Callum Smith, Kmart’s General Manager of General Merchandise says, “We want to make everyday living brighter for our customers. That means giving them the latest trends and styles, at everyday low prices that everyone can enjoy. We’ve made a commitment to bring customers low prices for life, and this new Inspired Living range is an extension of this commitment.”

Kmart

“It’s a range that really embraces the Australian and New Zealand lifestyle and celebrates it through design; with versatile products which enable customers to totally transform or refresh their home with a few simple colour injections” Smith continued. “We already know that our Kmart customers have a great sense of style and we wanted to create a range that reflected this and allowed them to be creative and style spaces in their own unique way."

The range is available in store and online from January 30, 2020.

Kmart

You might also like:

11 pretty ways to style your Kmart furniture