Kmart’s Mattress In A Box comes in a single, double and queen size and is currently only available to purchase online only in New South Wales, Queensland, Western Australia and Victoria, priced at $149, $169 and $189 respectively.

The Mattress In A Box range is an affordable low-profile innerspring mattress with ViscoLatex memory foam to maximise comfort and minimize pressure points on your body. The mattresses also feature a quilted top with layers of fibre and foam, padding and strong 13-guage steel coil units that contour to your body to provide support. The mattresses also come with a 5 year warranty.

Once delivered, your mattress should be removed from the box and allowed to completely decompress into its full plush shape for 48 hours before being placed on a bed frame.

It seems Kmart is branching out and plans to be a destination where shoppers can buy absolutely everything they need for their home, from furniture and rugs to homewares and cushions.

