There are few things more satisfying than a beautifully organised linen cupboard, however most of us can't open the doors without the contents spilling out.

However, one Queensland woman has created a linen cupboard that's not just organised, it's aesthetically pleasing too. Plus the whole makeover cost less than $100 using Kmart's storage range.

"Doing the washing was something that we never enjoyed, but now we have organised the linen cupboard it makes it so much easier to put things away," says Shaylee Smith from Coastal Inspired.

"It's also really handy when we have guests. Plus my partner can even help with putting the washing away as I have labels now too."