First up, Shay embarked on a big declutter which took a couple of days.
"I ensured I had at least two spare bed sets and donated the rest," she explains. "I donated a lot of items such as towels, sheets and some bath mats."
"We had so many mismatched bed sheets and towels, so I worked out which coloured sheets matched my doona covers, which made it easy to sort out what we didn't really use."
"I purchased all the baskets from Kmart. I used the wire baskets for the bigger items such as doona covers, towels and sheets. The zig-zag baskets come in a pack of two and I used those for smaller items such as face cloths and pillow cases. In total it was definitely under $100!"
For more of Shaylee's organisational tips and home decor projects, visit Coastal Inspired on Instagram.
