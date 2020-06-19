While it heated the test room to five degrees in under ten minutes (“last year's took a glacial 57”), it lost points on thermostat performance and ease of use.

Several models from other brands only cost a dollar more and scored a lot better in the Choice reviews.

“Last year's heater was one of the poorest-performing electric heaters I'd seen at Choice, until I saw this one," says Matthew Steen, Choice’s director of testing and reviews. "It's disappointing. Kmart could have improved their products or at least added a fan to help distribute the heat. Instead, they've delivered one that's more expensive and inferior."

And while some might say that you pay for what you get, Matthew believes that a low price point shouldn’t be an excuse for poor performance.

But Kmart doesn’t always get it wrong. Its coffee machine, according to Choice’s independent tests, delivered on both quality and reliability. Click here for Kmart’s best-rated products.

