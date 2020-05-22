Here, we've rounded up our top 10 buys.
1. Marble side table, $35
Add a touch of luxe to your living room with this authentic marble table. Click here to buy.
2. Tan timber chair, $69
With a nod to retro style, this armchair would look equally at home in your living room or bedroom. Click here to buy.
3. Blue velvet stool
Combining industrial-style legs with a lush velvet seat, this multi-purpose stool would add a dash of personality to any space. Click here to buy.
4. Wall mirror, $20
Update your bathroom with this contemporary style mirror. Click here to buy.
5. Pom-pom cushion, $7
This cushion would make a sweet addition to a kid's room or even a playful touch to your own bed or sofa. Click here to buy.
6. 2-seater velvet sofa, $159
Make a retro style statement with this vibrant blue velvet sofa. Click here to buy.
7. Half-moon table, $39
Combining industrial-style materials with a Deco-inspired profile, this shapely table would transform your entry way. Click here to buy.
8. 2 pack square ombre bamboo baskets with handles, $20
Introduce a natural element to your laundry or living room with these handy baskets. Click here to buy.
9. Wall hanging forest print, $20
Add interest – and a touch of green – to your walls with this bohemian wall hanging. Click here to buy.
10. Dash dinner plate, $1.50
Mix and match this organic patterned plate with your existing dinnerware for an eclectic look. Click here to buy.
