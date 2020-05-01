“My life is complete,” raved one fan on Facebook.
“You can make your own Maccas apple pies,” added another.
“Heck yes!!! Add it to the Mother’s Day list please,” chimed in a third fan.
However, not everyone was excited about the new product.
“Huge waste of money. Sausage rolls are seriously very simple to make,” said one Facebook user.
Keen to get your hands on a sausage roll maker? You might be in for a bit of a wait. It’s currently sold-out online and in many Kmart stores around Australia.
For more information, head to Kmart.
