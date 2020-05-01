It’s very unlikely that you’ll find a Kmart product more popular – or beloved – than its pie maker.

The $29 appliance has its own Facebook fan page, with thousands of Australians posting their own pie maker hacks and recipes.

And in news that has whipped Kmart fans into a frenzy on social media, Kmart has just released a sausage roll maker.

WATCH: How to use the Kmart pie maker