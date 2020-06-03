Bargains can be found in homewares and furniture; electronics; men’s, women’s and kids’ clothing; toys, gifts, sports and outdoor camping supplies.
The new clearance section has caused a stir on social media.
“Clearance [sale]. This isn’t going to end well,” on Kmart fan said, while another said, “Shut up and take my money.”
Looking to pick up some bargains for your home? Here are our top 5 picks.
1. Hyacinth round baskets
Perfect for keeping things organised in your laundry or bathroom, this 2 pack of water hyacinth round baskets is $6.50 (reduced from $10).
2. Bamboo shoe rack
A practical and stylish addition to the entryway of your home, this bamboo shoe rack is now $22 (reduced from $29).
3. Roxie cushion
This embroidered Roxie cushion would introduce a touch of colour and texture to your bed or sofa, and is now $9 (reduced from $12).
4. Flint throw
Keep things cosy – and add a graphic print to your space – with the Flint throw for $13 (reduced from $18).
5. Austin jacquard quilt cover set
Give your bedroom a contemporary new look with the Austin jacquard quilt cover set, now $28 (reduced from $38).
Head to the Kmart clearance section for more information.
