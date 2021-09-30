Image: John Paul Urizar / aremediasyndication.com.au

1. Play Doh advent calendar, $34.95, Catch.com.au

This one is for all the creative, hands-dirty types out there (and we know there are a few!). Each day reveals a new surprise gift, allowing your kiddos to build on their creativity while you're busy planning the Christmas list!

2. Playmobil Heidi advent calendar, $39.95, Crayons

As the days progress toward Santa's arrival, so too will their play set up, thanks to this Playmobil advent calendar based on the animated Heidi series. Each day your kids will reveal a new toy to add to the set up – from snowmen to bunny rabbits.

3. Ooshies DC advent calendar, $39, Catch.com.au

Ooshies is here to rescue Christmas with this cute DC superhero advent calendar. Packed with Ooshie characters, an eraser, stamp, ball, ruler, and stickers, this one will definitely be a hit.

4. Minecraft advent calendar, $39, Kmart

A popular choice amongst many kids (for many years!), Minecraft continues to let kids explore their creativity in a world all of their own. This super fun advent calendar is packed with mini figures and surprise holiday stickers – and will keep the kids entertained even after Christmas has passed.

5. Pokémon countdown advent calendar, $93.95, Gameology

Gotta catch 'em all! If your kiddos are Pokémon fanatics, they'll love this Christmas countdown. These pocket-sized collectibles will definitely get them geared up and ready to go for Santa's arrival.

6. 2021 advent calendar, $40, Smiggle

If there's a child out there who doesn't love cult stationery brand, Smiggle, we are yet to meet them. This fun and colourful advent calendar contains all the best fan favourites, from glitter glue to rainbow erasers. To celebrate 10 years of Smiggle advents, they have included 30 Lucky Tickets to search for, with a HUGE Smiggle shopping spree up for grabs! Plus, the first 10 to claim their ticket will have their prize matched and donated to a school of their choice.

Psst – you can still get last year's Smiggle advent here.

7. Disney Princess enchanted Christmas advent calendar, $36.50, The Nile

Celebrate the lead up to Christmas with the Disney Princesses. Each day, your kids will discover a new trinket belonging to the Princesses, which can be used to decorate the included pop-up tree. Inside, you will also find a book that shares some of the Princesses' favourite holiday traditions.

8. Hatchimals Colleggtibles advent calendar, $107.43, Amazon

Build out a holiday Hatchtopia scene each day with this fun advent calendar. With over 50 surprises over 24 days, there will be no shortage of excitement as you and your kiddos countdown to Christmas!

9. Mattel Polly Pocket advent calendar, $45.34, Amazon

This winter wonderland-themed advent calendar is filled with 34 Polly Pocket themed surprises. Unpack the collectibles over 24 days, which include dolls, snow vehicles, toy treats, wearable jewelry, a horse, a husky dog, a bunny, two penguins and more.

10. Barbie Dreamtopia advent calendar, $35, Kmart

Barbie really never gets old! On day one, your kids will open a Barbie doll, and reveal a new surprise each day for the next 23 days, including accessories, clothing and storytelling pieces. The lead up to Christmas will truly be a fairytale.

