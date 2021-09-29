Four big Christmas décor trends have emerged from Big W this year: classic, sorbet, Parisian and ornate.

1. Classic

'Tis the season to sparkle without the glitter. This collection was designed to be 100% glitter-free, making it perfect for all those eco-friendly buyers out there. With a nod to the reds and greens of a classic Christmas, combined with an Australian twist, this timeless look never ages.

2. Sorbet

Brighten and lighten your holiday spread. Though a pastel colour palette doesn't typically come to mind when you think about Christmas, these summery ice cream pastels and soft metallics make for an extra sweet look. Bring things home by adding Australian Australian flora, wood and textural materials. The collection features washed gold bells and rope and pom pom textures, adding an extra softness.

3. Parisian

Travel to Paris without the price tag. This trend allows you to create a little bit of European flair in your home, with its berry tones, moody florals and woodland elements. The coloured glass and gold accents speak to the elegance of France, adding a unique shine to your Christmas decor.

4. Ornate

Creating an indoor winter wonderland for all. Rich foliage, frost and metallics come together in this opulent Christmas trend. Intricate and textural, this collection blends snow tones, core neutrals and glass elements. If you've always dreamed of a white Christmas, this is the look for you.

If you're looking to mix new trends with your existing decor, it's probably easier than you think! “Make sure you pick a good colour scheme and stick to it,” says Amanda Lunn, Head of Commercial Seasonal and Everyday at Big W.

“Freshen up your tree with some new statement pieces that match your current theme. You can also reinvigorate your Christmas decorations by adding some tabletop statement pieces too.”

You can shop the new Christmas collection online here.

You might also like:

The Christmas craft all the mums are making

Make a foliage wreath in six easy steps

South Australian mum's Christmas tree breaks the internet