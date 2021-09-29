The Lego Star Wars 2021 Advent Calendar for kids features buildable Star Wars toys from The Mandalorian Season 2. This best-seller also includes fan-favourite Baby Yoda, sporting a festive sweater.

LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar for Kids, $42.49, Amazon

After opening the 24 doors to reveal everyone's favourite Harry Potter characters and some iconic Hogwarts moments, kids can have a go at playing the board game printed on the calendar with the included spinner.

Lego Friends Advent Calendar, $49.99, Kogan

This is the perfect pre-Christmas gift for creative kids. With 370 pieces, including five LEGO Friends characters in micro-doll form and kitten and puppy figures, this set is packed with play value.

Lego Marvel The Avengers Advent Calendar, $59.95, Kogan

Is your child a fan of Iron Man, Black Widow or Captain Marvel? All of the above you say. This one's for you. Treat the Avengers fan to this pick that includes seven mini figures and accessories from the Marvel Universe to create endless, exciting, super-hero adventures.

Lego City Advent Calendar 2021 Mini Builds Set, $39, Amazon

You can also get it here at Kogan or Catch

Bursting with awesome mini-builds, fun Lego City TV characters and Christmas-themed accessories like a buildable Duke DeTain snowman. The Lego city Christmas advent calendar is as festive as it gets.

The last of the best...

Are Lego advent calendars a tradition in your family? Has there been a year that you couldn't get your hands on one to complete your collection? Or did you want to buy two different sets for your children? Well, you're in luck.

Here are a few advent calendars that were popular in the years gone by, and you can still pick up the last of them if you hurry.

Lego City 2020 Advent Calendar, $91.79, Amazon

Lego Harry 2020 Potter Advent Calendar, $39.98, Catch.com.au

