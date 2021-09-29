Getty

4. Give old mugs a makeover



There's always a few mugs that sit in the back of the cupboard and remain untouched. But instead of throwing them out, grab a few porcelain marker pens and let your kids doodle and design to their heart's content. These make great personalised gifts as well.

5. Attention green thumbs

Make a caterpillar garden with the kids. They'll love putting it together and watching it sprout slowly over a week. It's a cinch to make and is the garden project that keeps on giving. Once it starts to grow, the kids will enjoy trimming and styling it for weeks. Stop at one or create a whole furry family!

6. Jewellery making

Have a crafternoon in your living room. Dye some wooden beads and string an assortment of them together to create some vibrant necklaces or bracelets. The kids will have so much fun making their own one-of-a-kind designs to wear and gift.

7. Add some greenery

Creating an indoor water garden is a great way to get the kids involved in gardening, mess-free. This simple DIY will add some greenery to your home and improve the quality of air at the same time. All you need is a clippings from an existing houseplant and a jug or glass water bottle. How easy and simple.

8. Make a fun hat

When's the last time your child made a cute bonnet, headband or crown? Was it for an Easter Parade at school? Making a cute hat is a great way to repurpose an old straw hat, use up excess craft supplies, and a bonus is that it won't eat up all your time and money.

Scott Hawkins / aremediasyndication.com.au

9. DIY bath bomb

Make bath time fun with some homemade bath bombs. The kids will love watching all the different colours fizz away. But instead of buying them, grab a few ingredients and a muffin tray and create your own. If you end up making too many, don't worry. Pile them into a hamper and gift them to a neighbour, friends and family.

10. Ready, set, paint!

Terracotta painted pots are super easy for kids of all ages and a great way to brighten up your garden or window sill. The best part is that once the paint has dried, kids will get to pot a seedling in their new colourful masterpieces and be able to watch their plants grow.

You might also like:

How to keep kids busy in the garden

Outdoor projects for kids

School holiday projects for kids