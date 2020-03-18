Here, Samantha shares her step-by-step guide to bring this creative flower pot activity to life. Ready, set, paint!

Gather your supplies:

Acrylic paint and brushes

Water container for cleaning brushes

Posca paint markers

Pencil, paper and eraser

Terracotta pot

Spray waterproof sealant

Anything but mellow, this yellow craft project will make tiny creatives smile. Samantha Relihan

Here's how:

Step 1.

Plan out your design on your terracotta pot using paper to draw a sketch. When you're happy with your design, you can use your pencil to map out the colours and patterns before you begin. You may like come up with your own unique design or go with a theme like these fruit flower pots.

Step 2.

If you go with a themed flower pot, choose a design that's simple and easy to recognise with not too many colours. Here the watermelon and pineapple designs use three colours - one for the outside, one for the edge at the top and black detail to finish it off. Use photos to help you if you are not sure.

Samantha Relihan

Step 3.

When painting, take your time and try and do three solid layers of colour. You can also paint one layer of white before you paint in colour to ensure the original colour of the pot isn't as visible.

Samantha Relihan

Step 4.

Once you have painted the main blocks of colour, you can add any fine detail using a Posca paint marker. These are great if you want to write words or add small detail like the seeds on the fruit flower pots.

Step 5.

When you have finished painting, leave your flower pot in the sun till completely dry. Finish with a thorough spray of clear waterproof sealant.

ABOUT: Samantha Relihan is an arts educator and workshop facilitator based in Sydney. Trained as a primary school teacher, Samantha has over 10 years’ experience working with children. She now works in developing education and family programs for museums and galleries.

