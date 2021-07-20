What you'll need

Your vessel of choice (we love wide and shallow ceramic or terracotta pots – make sure there's a hole for drainage), potting mix (opt for a succulent/cacti one if you can), pebbles, gardening gloves, a small spade, a selection of small succulents.

Step 1

Layer some rocks or pebbles in the base of the pot if you have them - this will help with drainage.

Step 2

Add your succulents! Carefully take them out of their planters and gently loosen the roots a little, then arrange them how you would like them to sit in the pot.

Step 3

Once you're happy with your arrangement, add the potting mix to fill the bowl. You may have to shift the succulents carefully with your hands to fill in the gaps. This is where you might like to add some pebbles to the top – it looks great and stops the soil from splashing up when you water them, but don't worry if you don't have the room.

Step 4

Once you're finished, pop your succulent bowl in its designated spot. Choose somewhere that's well lit – they work perfectly on a windowsill or patio. Water it sparingly once a week or so.

Once you've planted your succulent bowl, you'll find that they multiply very fast! It's really easy to grow succulents from cuttings as this happens - soon you'll be able to create lots of succulent bowls to fill your home or give as gifts!