If you’re wanting to get fit, have fun with friends and don’t want to feel like you’re “working out”, then Sam’s going to give you the low down on another exercise you may not have thought of; indoor rock climbing. And if heights aren’t your thing, then bouldering -where you never get more than a couple metres off the ground- might be for you.

For more information on rope climbing, go to northwalls.com.au

For more information on bouldering, go to blochaus.com.au