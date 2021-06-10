How to correctly stack your fridge

Top shelf

The top shelf of your fridge should be reserved for foods that are already cooked, such as deli meats, leftovers etc. This is because the temperature at the top of the fridge is not as cool as the lower shelves.

Middle Shelves & Lower Shelves

Cooler than the top shelf, these middle shelves are a perfect place for all your dairy products including cheeses, butter, and surprisingly also milk! While most people keep milk on the door for easy access, this is the warmest spot in your fridge, meaning your milk is more likely to spoil.

Bottom shelf

This is the coolest part of the fridge, so if you don’t happen to have a meat drawer then make sure you store all your raw meats and fish in their packaging on the bottom shelf. This is to avoid cross contamination should any juices leak, and to keep the meat as fresh as possible.

Crispers

A drawer labelled high humidity is for fresh vegetables that are most likely to wilt (such as spinach and leafy greens), while a drawer labelled low humidity or crisper is for fruit and vegetables most likely to rot or release an ethylene gas (such as apples and pears).

Fridge door

Being the warmest part of the refrigerator, the doors should be reserved for any foods, drinks, and condiments that contain preservatives such as jams, sauces, and fruit juice.