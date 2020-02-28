Pick plump fruit

Look for passionfruit that is plump and smooth, but heavy for its size – that means there’s more pulp inside.

Freeze for later

Make the most of the summer passionfruit surplus by freezing your fruit for later. The whole fruit can be frozen, or you can scoop out the pulp and put it into ice cube trays or popsicle moulds for a sweet frozen treat or tasty addition to your drink.

Fun fact

Did you know that one serve of passionfruit (2x passionfruit) is an excellent source of fibre, vitamin C, and is low in kilojoules?

Australian Passionfruit

How to make a passionfruit mug cake in 90 seconds

Ingredients

2 tbsp (30g) unsalted butter

1 tsp vegetable or canola oil

1 juicy passionfruit, halved, plus extra to serve if desired

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1 egg yolk

2 tbsp white sugar

4 tbsp plain flour (all purpose)

1/2 tsp baking powder

2 tbsp white choc chips

Method

Place butter in mug - melt in microwave (15 – 20 sec).



Add oil, passionfruit pulp, vanilla extract and yolk, mix with a fork.



Add sugar, flour and baking powder, mix until combined. Stir in chocolate chips.



Microwave for 1 1/2 minutes or until top is just set and skewer inserted into the middle comes out clean - it overcooks quickly, so it’s better to take it out slightly early and pop back in for 10-second increments if needed.



Serve with ice-cream and more fresh passionfruit!

