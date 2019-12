Krissy Ballinger is a mum of two from Perth and the mastermind behind the successful lifestyle website The Inspired Little Pot, an online resource for natural DIY ideas.

As part of her quest to replace chemical cleaners with natural alternatives, Krissy has revealed that you can keep your laundry smelling fresh, soft and clean without the use of a supermarket fabric softener. In fact, you can make it yourself at home in just three minutes, using four ingredients – according to Krissy’s recipe.