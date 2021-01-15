If you love the idea of fresh air flowing through your home on a cool summer's day, but are worried about insects, mozzies and flies getting inside - you could fork out for custom fly screens, or opt to make them yourself with just a bit of mesh and an aluminium frame.

The simple act of installing insect screens will allow you to cool your home naturally, improve ventilation and prevent dampness.

Here, we take you through the steps to create a simple, DIY fly screen at home.

Gather your supplies: