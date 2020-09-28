Step 1 Use tape measure and set-out paint to mark positions of steppers.

Step 2 Using shovel, excavate soil to depth of 100mm (to accommodate 50mm bed of mortar and 50mm paver). Repeat for each position of stepper

Step 3 Prepare mortar mix in wheelbarrow. Scoop into hole using brickie’s trowel. Use flat trowel to smooth and flatten to a depth of 50mm.

Step 4 Lay pavers in desired pattern (we used basketweave). Gently tap into place with mallet and check level. Use brickie’s trowel to smooth mortar over edge of pavers.

